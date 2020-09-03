Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.86.

MDB stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average of $184.66.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $2,040,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,753,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854 in the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

