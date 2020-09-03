Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.48–0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $137-139 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.3 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.29–1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mongodb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Mongodb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mongodb from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66. Mongodb has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at $53,376,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 398 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $88,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

