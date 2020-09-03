Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €11.00 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.58 ($15.98).

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORA opened at €9.17 ($10.79) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.95. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.