Morgan Stanley Boosts Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $9.00

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.17 million, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 559,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,178,000.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

