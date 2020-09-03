Morgan Stanley Raises Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target to $42.00

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONK. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

FWONK stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.32. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $24,490,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.