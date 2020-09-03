Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

IPSEY opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. IPSEN S A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.29.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

