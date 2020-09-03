Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang Sells 26,700 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $535,335.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,928.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 26th, Matthew Lang sold 100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $54,054.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Matthew Lang sold 600 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

Shares of MYOV opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.31. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

