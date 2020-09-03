Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley J. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $200,646.60.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $137.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $137.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after buying an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Bank of America increased their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.