National Bank Financial Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$57.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$55.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.75.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.