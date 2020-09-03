National Bank Financial Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$85.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.25.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$73.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18. BRP has a 52 week low of C$18.56 and a 52 week high of C$75.37.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

