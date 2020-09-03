National Bank Financial Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$71.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.40.

TSE:TD opened at C$64.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.48. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.58. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.72.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

