NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in NCR by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NCR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in NCR by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in NCR by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 249,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCR opened at $21.05 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

