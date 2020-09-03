Needham & Company LLC Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $63.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.92.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,755.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $409,318.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 658.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

