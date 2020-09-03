Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 35.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

