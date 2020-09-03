Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 95 by Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 95 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 100 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 130 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 112.29.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.