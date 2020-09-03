NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 539.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NetApp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,388,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,820 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,139,000 after buying an additional 66,239 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

