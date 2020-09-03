NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $99,270.00 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $99,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $93,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NetGear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $77,100.00.

NetGear stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetGear by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetGear by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in NetGear by 60.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NetGear by 6.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTGR. ValuEngine cut NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetGear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

