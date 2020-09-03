Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $213.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.64.

NYSE:NSC opened at $214.36 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,421 shares of company stock worth $2,622,416. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

