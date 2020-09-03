NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$11.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.27 and a 52 week high of C$13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.58.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

