Oil States International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,560 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,143% compared to the average daily volume of 206 call options.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OIS shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. G.Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Oil States International by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oil States International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

