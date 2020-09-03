Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olympic Steel in a research note issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.20 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

