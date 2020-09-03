Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $12.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Omeros traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 2,120,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 870,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Omeros by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

