Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.22. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 46,393 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $142,523.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Laidlaw downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

