OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON OTMP opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.35. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. OnTheMarket has a 12-month low of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 106.80 ($1.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

