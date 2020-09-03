Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $423.56 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $478.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.51 and a 200 day moving average of $192.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.60, for a total value of $17,604,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,894,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,270 shares of company stock valued at $100,705,150 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $6,313,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

