Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.3–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $206-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.25 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.30)-($0.27) EPS.

Shares of PD stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Pagerduty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $39.58.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.53.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 16,346 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $507,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,511,649 shares in the company, valued at $108,966,468.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $63,480.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

