Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.30)-($0.27) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $206.0-211.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.21 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.27 EPS.

PD opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Pagerduty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.23.

In other Pagerduty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $1,392,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $27,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

