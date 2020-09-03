Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.11–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $52-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.59 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.99 on Thursday. Pagerduty has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.53.

In related news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 16,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $507,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,511,649 shares in the company, valued at $108,966,468.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $27,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

