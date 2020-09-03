Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.11)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $52.0-53.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.54 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.3–0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of Pagerduty stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 1.10. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 40,583 shares of Pagerduty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,157,427.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $681,139.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,511,649 shares in the company, valued at $108,966,468.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,602,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

