Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.28% of Palomar worth $49,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Palomar by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,281,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Palomar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Palomar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 521,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,724 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Palomar by 70.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR stock opened at $119.24 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $1,034,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $49,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,963.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,800 shares of company stock worth $6,188,976 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.