Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.78). Party City Holdco posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Party City Holdco.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 109,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $207,856.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 250,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 711,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 885,659 shares of company stock worth $1,704,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 34.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,666,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,805 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 342.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 378.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 846,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

PRTY opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $274.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.19.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Party City Holdco (PRTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.