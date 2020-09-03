Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lock-Up Period To End on September 8th

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:IMRA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 8th. Passage Bio had issued 4,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $75,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Passage Bio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMRA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.83. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $62.71.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

