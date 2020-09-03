Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 23,162 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 23,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $3,395,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey T. Diehl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,311,074.55.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of Paylocity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $309,517.14.

PCTY stock opened at $150.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,585.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 551,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 114.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,652,000 after purchasing an additional 299,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 184.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 264,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172,273 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

