Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Truist lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 261.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 127,874 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 24.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

