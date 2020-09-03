Peter Duffy Acquires 32,344 Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Stock

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Peter Duffy purchased 32,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £99,942.96 ($130,593.18).

Shares of LON MONY opened at GBX 308.80 ($4.04) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 402.10 ($5.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 300.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 310.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 305 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 344.09 ($4.50).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

