Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.59.

PING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ping Identity from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 10,222,765 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $327,128,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $3,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,319.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,446,361 shares of company stock valued at $333,875,401 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $69,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -514.93.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

