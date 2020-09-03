Piper Sandler Boosts Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $310.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.21.

Get Mongodb alerts:

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $258.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 94.98% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,376,512.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $488,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $10,283,281.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,904 shares of company stock worth $21,301,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.