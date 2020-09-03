Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Polaris Industries worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,933,000. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,667,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Polaris Industries by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the first quarter valued at $6,127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1,908.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 115,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris Industries news, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.88. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.12. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

