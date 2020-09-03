Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.60. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.60 EPS.

Shares of POR opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.21. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.80.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

