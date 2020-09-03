Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts Sells 8,996 Shares of Stock

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,598.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $46.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.39. Pra Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pra Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pra Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Pra Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

PRAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pra Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pra Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

