Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney Sells 5,858 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40.

M Jeffrey Charney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,048,453.50.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 344.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

