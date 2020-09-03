Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.00. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 41.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 293,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

