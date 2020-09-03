PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Russell, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of PS Business Parks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $311,075.00.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.35. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $192.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.17.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

