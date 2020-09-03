Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.19 Per Share

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $10.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.69.

NYSE PSA opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 767.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Storage news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

