PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

