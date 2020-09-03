PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVH. ValuEngine raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PVH from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

