Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AKR. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

NYSE:AKR opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.98. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

