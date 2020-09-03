Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Reduced by William Blair

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Honeywell International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Shares of HON stock opened at $172.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

