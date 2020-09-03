Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Lowered by KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2020 earnings at $6.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.