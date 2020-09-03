Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ryerson Holding Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ryerson in a research report issued on Sunday, August 30th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryerson’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ryerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 213.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $59,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth $65,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

